Woman killed while walking on Tri-State Tollway; driver flees scene

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — A 31-year-old woman was killed while walking on the southbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway.

The accident happened just before 8:10 p.m. Sunday near suburban Hazel Crest.

Illinois State Police say the car ran over the woman who was walking by mile marker 3 1/2 near Halsted Street on the southbound lanes of Interstate 80/294.

The vehicle involved in the crash did not stop, according to troopers.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not know why the woman was walking on the tollway.

Police are investigating this crash and looking for any information on the vehicle that fled.

-The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report