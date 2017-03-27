Suspects sought in string of suburban burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTIOCH, Ill. – Police in the far north suburban are searching for suspects in a series of burglaries.

All the burglaries happened within about an hour of each other very early Monday morning and in one case, the owner of a local pizza restaurant caught the thieves on camera.

The surveillance video shows two men run into the The Pizza Joint & More restaurant in the 300 block of W Depot Street around 1:30 a.m. One suspect jumped over the counter and the thieves got away with more than a thousand dollars in cash.

The camera was able to get an image of one of the thieves as he was leaving with a blue money bag. He's wearing red gloves, red shoes and a grey hoodie.

Antioch police say they also broke into Polson's Natural Foods, The Village Thrift Store and two dry cleaners.

The owner of the pizza restaurant says he also heard the Pizza Time restaurant across the border in Trevor, Wisconsin – about two and a half miles away - was also robbed last night.