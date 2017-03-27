Suspect hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police chase; 2nd suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA. Ill. – Suburban authorities are investigating after a high-speed police pursuit ended with the suspects in a serious accident.

According to the Kane County Sheriff, a deputy saw a black Ford Fusion speeding down Lafayette St. around 3:30 p.m.

When the deputy followed with flashing lights, the Ford only went faster and attempted to outrun the deputy near the border of Montgomery and Aurora. The suspects made a sharp turned onto Route 25 and slammed into a traffic light near the corner of Route 25 and Ashland Ave.

The driver ditched the car and tried to run away but police apprehended him and took him into custody.

Authorities say a second suspect was a passenger in the ford’s front seat. The 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

The investigation into this incident has been turned over to the Aurora Police department. So far, no charges have been filed, but police say the investigation is far from over.