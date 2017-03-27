Sports Feed previews the NL West on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If there is a main contender for the Cubs in the National League, you'll find them in the West Division.

Maybe this year they will stay healthy.

Even after losing two-dozen players to injury in 2016, the Dodgers still managed to win the NL West and advance to the NLCS where they lost to the World Series champion Cubs.

But first they have to get out of their division, which features another team that made the playoffs last season and has more titles this decade than any other team.

A discussion on them was part of the latest Sports Feed 2017 MLB Division Previews. Josh Frydman and Andy Masur broke down the division's five teams and also gave their prediction for a winner.

