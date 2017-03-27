Rauner wants OK from legislature on I-55 project

CHICAGO — Gov. Bruce Rauner is asking the Illinois Legislature to allow work to start on Interstate 55 in the Chicago area via a public-private partnership.

Rauner, the state transportation secretary and Republican House Leader Jim Durkin made the push at a news conference on Monday. They say the Illinois Legislature needs to pass a resolution supporting the project by the end of the month. Rauner wants the state to be able to partner with private investors to add “managed lanes,” a toll express lane in both directions of Interstate 55 between Interstate 355 and Interstate 90/94 in Chicago’s southern suburbs.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan says he’s still waiting for more information on the project from the state transportation department. Madigan says that includes a plan explaining costs and anticipated tolls.