Mother of teen found murdered in Indiana speaks for first time

MONTICELLO, Ind. — The mother of one of two teen girls found murdered in Indiana spoke for the first time since her daughter’s death.

13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German disappeared on February 13.

They had been hiking along a trail near their hometown of Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day in a wooded area.

On Saturday, a memorial event was held in Monticello, Indiana.

Abby Williams’ mother Anna spoke at the event, “these girls were the most precious gifts we had.”

So far, no one has been charged with crime.

Investigators are looking for a man they consider a suspect. They say Libby recorded video of the man on her cellphone before she was killed.

At one point there were more than 100 federal, state, county and local officers helping investigate.

State police say they are now scaling back and keeping only 15 to 25 active investigators on the case in Delphi.

They say finding Abby and Libby’s killer is still a top priority, but they are able to do so with fewer investigators as the number of tips coming in has become more manageable.

“We will forever be grateful to the men and women who have spent countless hours to help us find justice,” said Williams.

Williams says the outpouring of support from the community helps her make it through the day.

“Your encouraging words, words from our churches, the cards I get every day…that say we’re still praying for you,” Williams said.