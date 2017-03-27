Man injured in officer-involved shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was shot by a law enforcement officer early Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

It happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue.

Chicago police say the man was shot in an extremity. According to the Chicago Tribune, no one from the scene been transported to a hospital.

The officer involved in the shooting is not part of the Chicago Police Department, but officials did not identify which agency the officer was with.

No other information is available. Check back for updates.

CPD investigating officer shooting- from some other jurisdiction - of man at home at Grand and Melvina @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/EUMcA8Vz8E — Randi Belisomo (@RandiBelisomo) March 27, 2017