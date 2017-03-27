Lunchbreak: Sawdust pie and elephant ear cheesecake, prepared by Phil Potempa

Phil Potempa

www.facebook.com/philip.potempa

Event:

April 2

2:30 p.m.

Theatre at the Center

1040 Ridge Road

Munster, IN

For tickets and more information:

www.theatreatthecenter.com

Sawdust Pie

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups coconut

1 1/2 cups pecans or nuts

1 1/2 cups cracker crumbs

1 cup egg whites

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together until well combined. Spread filling into an unbaked 9-inch pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Kylee’s Easy Elephant Ear Cheesecake

Ingredients:

2 (8 ounce) canisters of refrigerated crescent rolls

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese (softened)

1 cup sugar plus 1/4 cup (divided use)

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup margarine, melted

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Non-stick cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan. Gently unroll one of the cans of crescent rolls into a single layer of dough and press into bottom of prepared pan, stretching or rolling out dough as necessary to cover bottom of pan. In a bowl, mix together cream cheese, 1 cup of sugar, egg and vanilla, beating until smooth and creamy. Spread filling over the bottom crescent layer. On a very lightly floured surface, gently roll out the second can of crescent rolls to a size that fits over the entire cheese filling layer. Don’t press down on cheese layer. Pour melted margarine over the entire top crust and spread so it evenly covers before combining cinnamon with 1/4 cup sugar and scattering evenly over the melted margarine. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Makes 20 dessert squares.

Recipes courtesy of “Further From the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime”