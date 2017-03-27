Lake winds to keep temperatures below normal

Surface wind patterns over coming days will feature persistent northeast to east flow off lake Michigan. As of Monday evening, lake water temperatures hovered around 40 degrees near the shore, but vessels on the open lake showed that readings are still in the upper 30s. High temperatures Tuesday through Monday are forecast to average 5 degrees below normal due to chilly lake winds, and considerable cloud cover. The persistence of onshore winds during the period is mainly due to a series of low pressure systems that will be passing to our south. These disturbances are also to keep the area damp. Significant rainfall is to arrive late Wednesday night, and continue into Thursday evening, when over an inch of rain is expected. One benefit of our dank weather is that there will be no threat of severe storms.
