David Ross busted a move Monday night on “Dancing with the Stars” and survived elimination.

The Chicago Cubs champ and dance partner Lindsay Arnold danced to “Bust a Move.”

They received a mix review from the judges but fans on Twitter seemed to love it.

I hope I can be half as cool as David Ross when I'm 40. — MPS, Esq. (@mpsever) March 28, 2017

@D_Ross3 may be the most delightful contestant in the history of #DWTS. How could you not root for this guy? #GoDavidGo #Cubs — Kara (@LadyLuckFF) March 28, 2017

When @D_Ross3 KILLS it on @DancingABC >>> loved every minute and based on this face, so did he! #ladyandthegramp pic.twitter.com/0foPJnMDwk — Anna Jurich (@ajaybaby07) March 28, 2017

That includes his own team.

And MLB.

.@D_Ross3 is back on the @DancingABC grind. Did your votes pay off and help him move on? Find out now on @ABCNetwork. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/r7MDpkRdes — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2017

Earlier in the show Ross rocked the microphone for the audience too.

They will dance again next Monday night.