David Ross. Chicago Cub. Dance contestant. Rapper?

Ahead of tonight’s performance on “Dancing With The Stars,” Ross and his professional dancing partner Lindsay Arnold posted a video of how they kept things lose before competition.

Getting show ready with a little rap sesh 😂 Don't forget to tune in tonight and VOTE @DancingABC 1-800-868-3404 #dwts @D_Ross3 pic.twitter.com/hqCqLfroRv — Lindsay Arnold (@lindsayarnold) March 27, 2017

The pair appeared to be taking a stab at Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

The Cubs themselves were also busy on social media, tweeted out their good luck wishes.

.@D_Ross3 traded in baseball cleats for dancing shoes. Watch him bust a move again tonight! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/SfhO1OuQxr — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 27, 2017