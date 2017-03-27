× Chicago Bears’ Deiondre’ Hall tasered, arrested outside Iowa bar

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Authorities in central Iowa say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls.

Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Dorleant was cited for interference.

Police say officers responded to a report of a fight outside the bar Sharkey’s Funhouse on Saturday night.

According to a police affidavit, Hall did not respond to police instructions and spit in the officers’ faces. Police say an officer used a Taser on Hall’s legs in order to get him into the squad car.

Dorleant was detained after authorities say he approached officers “in a threatening manner” following Hall’s arrest.

A Packers spokesman says the team is aware of the situation and “gathering more information.” The Bears have not responded to an email looking for comment.

Both men played college football in Cedar Falls at Northern Iowa.