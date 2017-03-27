Chance the Rapper is hiring

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern.
The Grammy-winner and Lollapalooza headliner tweeted Monday afternoon he is hiring.
No details on the day-to-day responsibilities or the pay range, but the experience could be priceless for the right candidate.
In addition to music, Chance is involved in social issues, most recently Chicago Public Schools funding. Earlier this month, he announced he would donate $1 million dollars to CPS to support arts and enrichment programming. Additionally, he is giving 10 CPS schools $10,000 grants.