Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday @ Tampa Bay

* The Lightning have enjoyed great success versus Chicago in recent years, going 8-0-2 since 2010-11, which is the best point percentage (.900) by any Blackhawk opponent. While Tampa Bay has not lost to Chicago in regulation over that span, every other NHL team has done so at least three times.

* The Blackhawks were routed at Florida on Saturday, 7-0, surrendering their most goals in over three years (7-5 loss at Nashville on 4/12/2014). And Chicago suffered its worst shutout loss in 16 years (7-0 loss versus San Jose on 2/14/2001).

* The Lightning won both games on their recent road trip (at Boston and Detroit), stretching their winning streak away from home to five games. However, Tampa Bay on Monday will be seeking to end a three-game losing streak in its own building (Amalie Arena).

* Marian Hossa’s +32 career rating versus Tampa Bay is the second highest ever against the Lightning (Jaromir Jagr, +35). But Hossa has gone pointless in each of his last four meetings with Tampa Bay, his longest drought ever versus the Lightning.

* Nikita Kucherov continues to prosper, with seven goals and nine points over his past four games. He’s produced multiple points in nine of his last 16 games and leads the league with 17 goals and 29 points since February 21.

* Ondrej Palat has tallied points in eight of his past nine games while setting his season high with 12 points in March. Since 2013-14, Palat has totaled 41 assists and 57 points in the month of March, both of which rank third among all NHL skaters over that span.