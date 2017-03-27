× Hazardous driving conditions – Dense Fog over Lake Michigan expected to edge inland this Monday morning

A weak east to northeast lake breeze is expected to develop, allowing the dense fog over Lake Michigan to drift inland along the Illinois and northwest Indiana Lake Michigan lake shore this Monday morning, dropping visibility in some spots to a few hundred feet or less. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for southern Lake Michigan until 1PM, so this fog could edge its way inland until it begins to lift later this morning.

The dense fog will not be continuous..extending farther inland in some spots opposed to others, so commuters or individuals driving in the affected area should proceed with caution and be alert to possibly quickly changing conditions – suddenly finding themselves in near zero visibility conditions.