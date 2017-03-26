Warm front brings higher temps. and scattered showers
-
A period of snow/sleet rain possible overnight as a warm front moves northeast through our area
-
Scattered thunderstorms slowly weakening this Monday morning
-
A chilly day ahead, with cold winds off the lake
-
Dense fog, heavy rain causes trouble during AM commute
-
Showers, thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday
-
-
Warm temps for Feb. What a week ahead!
-
7-day forecast: Rain possible on Christmas Day as temps. warm up
-
Dip in temps brings chance for flurries
-
Pattern change aloft to bring a return to normal January temps
-
More wintry temps to bring first sticking snowfall in two weeks Wednesday night
-
-
7-day forecast: Cold and rainy start warms up to temps. in the 50`s
-
Bundle up, Chicago — it’s only going to get colder
-
Risk of severe storms across Chicago area Friday late morning/afternoon