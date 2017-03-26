Semi truck crashes on the Kennedy, seriously injuring driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois State Police continue to investigate the cause of an accident where a tractor trailer fell off of the Kennedy Expressway and onto Kimball Avenue.

The accident happened shortly after 8am when a tractor-trailer crashed into a wall on the Kennedy near Kimball Avenue. The impact caused the cab to separate from the trailer, fall over the overpass and land on Kimball. The trailer remained on the expressway, causing several lanes to be shut down and snarling traffic for hours.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pulled out of the cab by some quick thinking witnesses and rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition.

First responders issued a precautionary HazMat and spent several hours hosing down the pavement, washing away diesel fuel that spilled from the truck before tow trucks pulled leftover wreckage -- and cranes lifted the mangled cab from the street.