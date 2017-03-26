× Rain, winds return Monday afternoon

Low pressure moved off to the northeast overnight, but will be followed by another northeastward-moving center of low pressure passing just to our south later Monday. Rain should spread back over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana during the afternoon, ending from the west before midnight. Heavier rain should fall south of Interstate 80 with lesser amounts the farther north you go.

Winds pick up from the northeast Monday and then stay around for awhile. For the workweek ahead, we will be almost continually mentioning “cooler near the lake,” as Chicago will be positioned in the southern section of nearly stationary high pressure centered over or in the vicinity of Lake Superior. This will mean the Chicago area will be the recipient of an east-to-northeast flow off the cold waters of Lake Michigan, even as a strong low pressure system passing to our south dumps up to an inch of rain here Thursday into Friday.