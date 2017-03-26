Demonze Spruiel discusses a big day for the Bulls, NCAA hoops on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Minutes before he came on the show, one of the best endings in March thrilled fans across the country.

As Sports Feed was on the air, North Carolina hit a last-second shot to beat Kentucky in Memphis in the Elite Eight to advance to the final four.

Demonze Spruiel watched the ending and then a few minutes later came on Sports Feed to talk about the incredible ending and Elite Eight Weekend. Like usual, the co-host of "The D and Davis Show" on Chicagoland Sports Radio had a lot to say about the Bulls during his segments with Josh Frydman on Sunday.

To watch Demonze's segments on the show, click on the video above or below.