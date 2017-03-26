× Current weather radar mosaic – track low pressure movement through and north of the Chicago area

A northeastward-moving center of low pressure will pass just to the west of Chicago around midday, reaching the middle of Lake Michigan this afternoon and northern Lower Michigan later this evening. You can follow the movement of the low pressure by noting the counter-clockwise shower circulation around the center of low pressure.

Occasional rain or drizzle will persist with temperatures rising through the 50s early this afternoon, as winds gradually shift from the southeast to the south. Winds will eventually shift to the west later this afternoon and temperatures begin to fall, as the low center pulls away to the northeast.

Current regional weather radar mosaic…