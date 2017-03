*The Cubs defeated the Reds in Las Vegas yesterday 11-7 before a Cashman Field crowd of 11,455.

*Favorite son Kris Bryant doubled and homered yesterday. Ian Happ was 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.

*Happ leads the Cactus League with 17 RBIs and his .417 average is second.

*The Cubs 41 home runs lead the Cactus League.

*The Cubs are 15-13 at Cashman Field since 1993.