A week before opening day, Brad Robinson talks Cubs & White Sox on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Just seven days remain before the Cubs World Series title defense begins. The next day, the White Sox begin a new era of their franchise at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The opening of the 2017 baseball season is in sight after a longer than usual spring training due to the World Baseball Classic. For each side of town, for different reasons, it appears to be an interesting year ahead.

Brad Robinson of Newsradio 780 and the Illinois Radio Network came on Sports Feed to discuss both teams on Sunday's show. He even talked a little bit about the Bears as the NFL Draft approaches with Josh Frydman on the program.

To watch Brad's segments on Sports Feed, click on the video above or below.