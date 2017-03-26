40th McDonald’s All-American Games headed to the United Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - No Chicago kids in this year's McDonald's High School All-American Games, but there's still tons of talent from across the country.

The nation's number one recruit, incoming Missouri freshman, Michael Porter Jr. will be there.

So will Brian 'Tugs' Bowen out of La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana.

There's a small chance Bowen could be in the Windy City next year, too.

Bowen has a scholarship offer from DePaul.

He's still on the fence about where he wants to go, but the Blue Demon faithful gave him something to think about at game he attended in February, when the crowd showered him with 'Tugs' chants.

"It means a lot. I've really worked hard to come to this moment, to have all these great schools recruiting me," noted Bowen. "Coach Leitao is a great guy. He has a great staff. We're definitely talking about it."

Bowen and his high school teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. provide the only local flavor on the men's side.

As for the women, Gary's Dana Evans and Kenosha's Sidney Cooks are expecting plenty of their family and friends to make the trip to see them play at the United Center.

Tickets are on sale now for Wednesday's games.

It could be the last go-around in Chicago for the annual event, at least for the immediate future. They move to Atlanta next year.