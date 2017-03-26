2 women killed, 3 seriously injured after SUV crashes into building on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two women were killed and three other people are hospitalized in serious condition after a car crashed into a West Side building Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police say the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed just before crashing into a building at the intersection of Fulton and Talman around 5 a.m.

Two women were pronounced dead on the scene, and two men and a woman were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. All five people injured were between 20 and 30 years old, the Chicago Tribune reports, citing Fire Department officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.