14-year-old shot and killed in Austin

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Laquan Allen's family says the teen left his apartment Saturday morning by himself, and later, not far away from his home, police say someone opened fire hitting him at least once. The teen died a short time later.

Laquan's brother Woody Ward said his little brother wasn't perfect, but said no teenager is.

Police are still looking for clues as to what happened leading up to the shooting. 16-year-old Cody Dean lives just down the street form where Laquan was shot, and said he heard about six or seven shots.

"Some of these fights, some of these shootings are happening for no reasons at all," Dean said. "It's a live or death situation over here now. You wake up, you pray to God you make it to school on time and safe and sound."

Police say there was no one outside, so they have no idea at the moment if it was a drive-by or how many suspects they may be looking for. Detectives were searching the area for clues and surveillance cameras on people's homes that may have captured the shooting.

Police have no subjects in custody.