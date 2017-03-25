× Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area today and tonight into Sunday

A center of low pressure and associated warm and cold fronts is expected to slowly move north out of the southern plains – eventually reaching our area Sunday. Periods of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms should surge north in advance of this extensive low pressure system.

Chicago rests on the cooler, northern sector of this developing weather system – the farther south you go, the closer to the more intense portion of the storm system that will be continually developing stronger thunderstorms. The National Storm Prediction Center has the Lower and Middle Mississippi Valley into the lower Ohio Valley under a risk of severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms are not as intense the farther north you go from the Gulf of Mexico, but a Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map) to Marginal Risk (dark-green-shaded area) extends into southern and central Illinois.

Note below current weather radar mosaics of our regional area as well as the stronger system storms farther south.

Current regional weather radar mosaic…

Current southern weather sector weather radar mosaic…