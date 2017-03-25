Record-breaking 82-degree warmth succumbs to back-door cold front; “NE” winds set 40-degree temp plunge in motion; weekend downpours to generate big rainfalls
Five consecutive days in the 60s – first time in February records here
‘Back-door’ cold front results in 40-degree temperature drop Friday
Has it ever hit 70 degrees in February, I can’t recall one?
Record warmth arrives for an extended stay
Temperatures set to roller coaster into March
70 degree day part of wild temperature roller coaster
Chicago has most 70-degree days in February since 1871
Chicago sets record with 6 straight 60+ degree days between Dec. and Feb.
Chicago’s greatest calendar-day temperature variation
Is it always below the freezing mark on Feb. 8 in Chicago?
More like February – snow and cold
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze
Record high temperatures across the Chicago area this Friday afternoon