Last week in March — one month into meteorological Spring
-
March in Chicago — transitioning into Spring
-
Spring off to a chilly start before late week warmth arrives
-
Western U.S. under meteorological assault; more active Midwest weather ahead
-
Has it ever hit 70 degrees in February, I can’t recall one?
-
Late season wintry chill to include the coldest temps in a month Friday night— first city teens since Feb. 10 predicted; the chill’s to hold through mid next week; snow prospects forecast to surge here late Sunday night/Monday
-
-
Spring rumbles in amid active thunderstorms
-
Which month features the largest spread in high, low temperatures?
-
January is usually Chicago’s snowiest month – just not this year
-
February’s warmth, lack of snow make history
-
Current spell of winter-like weather to subside next week
-
-
More wintry temps to bring first sticking snowfall in two weeks Wednesday night
-
Chicago temps moderate after week-long cold spell
-
Wednesday’s temp downturn is temporary; warming to send Chicago temps to 3-month highs flirting with records