7-day forecast: Sunday rains may (or may not) return mid-week
Current weather radar mosiacs
Light snow makes for slick morning commute
Current Metro and regional Weather Radar Mosaic
Freezing rain causes crashes, slide-offs during morning commute
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for a portion of the area south of Chicago until 6PM CST
Warmer air creeping north; Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect
Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic depicts eastward spread of snow across Illinois and southern Wisconsin into Lower Michigan and Indiana
Cold … and getting colder
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
Does Cold Weather Make Us Sick?
Dense fog will be a problem across the Chicago area tonight/Tuesday morning
‘Fairly significant snow event’ expected this weekend
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December