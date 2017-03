Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A high speed police chase on I-290 ends in a car crash.

A Chicago police officer was injured.

It started at around 1:30 a.m. Two officers were trying to pull over a vehicle in the 4400 block of W. Harrison in the West Garfield neighborhood, but the vehicle sped off onto I-290.

The officers chased the vehicle and caught up with it when it crashed in the 1600 block of Harrison in West suburban Maywood.

An officer injured his foot in the chase. He'll be okay.

One person is in custody.