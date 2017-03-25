× Brief temperature rebound expected Sunday

With showers and thunderstorms continuing across the Chicago area, indications are the frontal boundary that bisected the Chicago area Saturday will temporarily surge back north Sunday, with southerly winds possibly spreading 60-degree readings across northern portions of our area, and allow 70-degree temperatures to the south. This invasion of mild air areawide will only last into the evening with low pressure passing to our east and an east-to-northeast flow locking in once again.

For the workweek ahead, Chicago will be positioned in the southern portion of cool high pressure centered over the northern Great Lakes. There will be considerable cloudiness, cool temperatures and periods or showers, the greater likelihood and heaviest rains affecting areas south of Interstate 80.