× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Florida

* The Blackhawks beat the Stars, 3-2 in a shootout, on Thursday in Chicago, improving to 18-3-1 since February 1, the best record in the league. It’s their best 23-game span since the 2012-13 season, when they opened without losing in regulation for 24 games.

* The Panthers beat the Coyotes, 3-1, on Thursday in Florida, just their third win in their last 11 games. It was the first time they’ve held their opponents to one goal or fewer since February 20, when they beat St. Louis 2-1.

* Chicago won the first meeting between these teams this season, 2-1 in a shootout, in Chicago on November 29. The Hawks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 against the Panthers, and have converted on 26.5 percent of their power plays in those games.

* Corey Crawford made 42 saves in the win over Dallas, tying a season-high mark set on March 12 against Minnesota. It was Crawford’s third game this month with at least 40 saves – only five goalies have more 40-save games than that this season.

* Jonathan Marchessault continued his torrid season with a pair of goals against the Coyotes, giving him a team-leading 25 on the year. If he finishes with the team lead, he will be the eighth different Panther to lead the team in goals in the last eight seasons.

* These are two of the oldest teams in the league – Chicago’s average age of 29 years and 54 days is the oldest in the league, and Florida’s average of 28 years, 237 days ranks as the sixth-oldest.