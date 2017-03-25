‘Back-door’ cold front results in 40-degree temperature drop Friday

Record-breaking highs in the lower 80s Friday were quickly followed by a 40-degree temperature drop in a matter of 2 to 3-hours that same evening, as a “back-door” cold front pushed south through the Chicago area. Saturday the front will be stationary, orienting west-east along Interstate-80, triggering area-wide showers and thunderstorms with easterly winds and 40-degree temperatures to the north and southerly winds with 60-degree readings to the south.

Indications are the front will temporarily surge back north Sunday, southerly winds spreading 60-degree readings across northern portions of our area, and allowing 70-degree temperatures to the south. This see-saw action will end Sunday night, as eastward-moving low pressure passes through, carrying the front with it.

For the workweek ahead Chicago will be positioned in the southern portion of cool high pressure centered over the northern Great Lakes. With low pressure impulses passing to our south during that time and predominantly easterly winds, there will be considerable cloudiness and periods or showers, primarily affecting areas south of Interstate-80.