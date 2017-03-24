White Sox Rodon might start season on disabled list

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox scratched Carlos Rodon from his spring start Friday due to left biceps tightness, and general manager Rick Hahn said the left-hander likely would begin the season on the disabled list.

Rodon also had an MRI that showed no structural damage. He will get a second opinion next week.

“We are going to err on the side of caution here, even if it winds up costing him his first couple starts, because we’re slowing down the schedule now by scratching him,” Hahn said.

The 24-year-old Rodon went 9-10 last season with a 4.04 ERA. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft is 18-16 with a 3.90 ERA in 54 career games with the White Sox.

He was slated to make his second spring start against Oakland. He tossed four scoreless innings in Chicago’s 11-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

“The odds are probably that he starts the season on the DL,” Hahn said. “But again we’ll know more after he has further exams.”

The White Sox also announced Friday that Jose Quintana will start on opening day against the Detroit Tigers. The left-hander, the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason, went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts last year.