"Surge pricing" plan for on-street parking near Wrigley Field

The city of Chicago may permit so-called “surge pricing” on street parking during special events.

The City Council is already preparing a plan to double the price of metered parking around Wrigley Field during Cubs games or concerts — to $4 an hour.

The city’s chief financial officer would prefer $12 an hour; and she’d like to expand “surge pricing” to community festivals and areas around other sports or concert venues.