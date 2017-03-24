Social media abuzz in reaction to events surrounding vote on GOP health care bill
The House was to vote on the GOP health care bill today and social media was buzzing in anticipation of the vote.
It started early with #KillTheBill trending on twitter and #PassTheBill trending in opposition.
The contentious atmosphere online was embodied at Capitol Hill, where the House continued to debate the bill.
At a Rules Committee meeting in the morning, heated words were exchanged between GOP Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon and Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Florida Democrat. Rep Hastings became frustrated with the proposal and the amendments since it failed to get the necessary votes to pass on Thursday.
Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, gave an impassioned speech on the house floor saying “I will oppose this bill with every breath and every bone in my body.”
There were those who fought hard in support of the GOP bill as well. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Pennsylvania, spoke passionately, saying “we have to back track on a rookie mistake made seven years ago and make it better for the American people.”
When news broke just minutes before the scheduled vote that House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled his Obamacare repeal bill from the floor, the internet erupted with reaction memes and tweets:
But not everyone was pleased with the plug being pulled on the bill.
According to Ryan, the focus will now be on other issues such as tax reform and immigration.