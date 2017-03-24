Rauner discusses pension reform, plan to fund CPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Governor Rauner announced today that Republicans are ready to compromise with Democrats on pension reform, and a plan to fund CPS.

The governor calls this latest development "good news" for Chicago school children.

He thinks Springfield has worked out a deal that would give CPS the $215 million it has been waiting for.

This morning the governor summoned reporters to the Thompson Center where he announced these developments.

The governor says Illinois House Republicans now have 26 members who will back a comprehensive pension reform bill that Democrats seem to support.

Senate Republicans had already shown they'll back the measure.

This had been in the works for nearly a year.

Last summer, there was a deal for a one-year financial assistance to the tune of $215 million for CPS in exchange for pension reform.

But when a bill to send the money hit the governor's desk last December, he vetoed it.

Then nasty words were exchanged and CPS, which thought it was getting the money, started making budget cuts.

But the governor says now CPS can get the money because there original deal will now move.

“Now we finally have a pension reform package that everybody can agree so now we can move forward” says Rauner. “We can now get CPS the $215 million that they’ve requested this year, so that they do not have to have a crisis … they do not have to close early. And, we can save taxpayers a billion dollars per year.”