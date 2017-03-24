More than 50 arrested in drug, gang raids on Chicago’s West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In a series of drug and gang raids on Chicago's West Side, police and federal agents arrested 50 people Thursday and into the overnight hours, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Ten of those arrested now face federal charges.

During the planning of the raid, police analysts reviewed Chicago Fire Department ambulance calls for opioid overdoses on the West Side in 2016.

They discovered that the map where ambulances responded was nearly an identical to where Chicago police had been called for shooting incidents on the west side, illustrating that the gang-fueled drug trade continues to drive violence in Chicago, police said.

The focus of the raids was to target the gangs and suppliers who are distributing illicit drugs, police said.