Missing New Lenox woman found dead; No foul play suspected

FRANKFORT, Ill. – A woman missing from the Chicago suburbs was found dead this afternoon in Frankfort, Ill.

Police do not suspect foul play.

50-year-old Nicole Homer, who is from New Lenox, was last seen Sunday. She was found Friday afternoon near LaGrange Rd and St Francis Rd in Frankfort.

Police said in statement, “There were no signs of trauma or any indication of foul play. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.”