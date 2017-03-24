Lunchbreak: Bacon, brie, and apple grilled cheese, prepared by Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

joythebaker.com/

To purchase a copy of the book:

Joy the Baker Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days

Event:

Saturday, March 25

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Read It & Eat

2142 N. Halsted Street

Chicago

Bacon, Brie, and Apple Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

8 slices sourdough bread

clarified butter, softened

8 thick slices Brie cheese, rind and all

4 slices cooked bacon, cut in half

1 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced

freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spread both sides of each slice of bread with butter. Top each slice of bread with a thick piece of Brie. Place two half slices of bacon on each of four pieces of bread. Top the bacon with up to four thin apple slices. Sprinkle lightly with pepper and top with the remaining bread slices. Working with one or two sandwiches at a time, cook for about 3 minutes per side, until golden brown on the outside and the cheese is melted inside. Let cool for 5 minutes before cutting in half and serving.

Mini Ham and Bourbon-Peach Jam Biscuits

For the Biscuits:

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3/4 cup cold buttermilk

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

2 Tablespoons sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup high-quality, salted butter (like Plugra), chilled and cut into small cubes, plus 2 Tablespoons melted butter for brushing

For the Jam:

8 ounces good-quality peach preserves

1 tablespoon bourbon

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

10 slices country ham, cut in half or thirds

Directions:

Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

For the biscuits: In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, beat together the egg and buttermilk.

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using your fingers, quickly work the butter into the mixture until some bits of butter are the size of oat flakes and some are the size of small peas. Create a well in the center of the flour mixture and add the egg mixture all at once. Stir into a shaggy mixture. The dough will be moist but not overly wet.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and, using a floured rolling pin, gently roll the dough into a 1-inch thick oval. At the short end of the dough closest to you, fold the dough over until the edge meets the center of the dough. Fold the top edge toward the center and over the first fold. Gently roll the dough into a 1-inch oval and repeat the folding process twice more. Roll the dough out again to a 1-inch thickness. Using a 1/2-inch round biscuit cutter (or the top of a small glass), cut out the biscuits. Roll the dough scraps and cut out a few more biscuits. Place them 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet and brush lightly with melted butter.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until golden brown on top. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly.

For the jam: In a small bowl, stir together the peach preserves, bourbon, honey, and lemon zest and juice.

To assemble the sandwiches, split the warm biscuits in half. Slather one side with the jam and top with 1 or 2 folded pieces of ham. Top each with a biscuit half and serve. These biscuits are best the day they’re made.

Recipes from Over Easy by Joy Wilson; published by Clarkson Potter. Copyright ©2017 Joy the Baker, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Used with Permission.