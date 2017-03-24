Demonstrators march in Chicago, relieved health care bill was pulled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Multiple planned protests scheduled for outside Trump Tower took a different approach Friday after the House pulled the health care bill.

“The original point was to protest Paul Ryan coming here for a fundraiser,” said Thomas Asya of the Answer Coalition. “He’s not coming here obviously because he’s busy at the capital.”

Today’s organizers say they expected 2,000 people downtown to protest the possible repeal of Obamacare.

“We’re obviously relieved that things are not about to get worse. Obviously we thought the Trump-Ryan healthcare plan would have been very disastrous for a lot of people in America,” Asya said.

It was a sigh of relief, but not a celebration.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says they aren’t surprised the vote was cancelled Friday, but it’s too early to be optimistic.

Women in particular say they are relieved the vote didn’t happen. They say they were worried about paying more but getting less.

Even some Trump supporters today said they think the bill was too rushed.