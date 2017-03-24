× Chicago father, 2 sons sentenced for sex trafficking

CHICAGO — A Chicago father and his twin sons have been sentenced for running a sex trafficking business with underage girls.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Nathan Nicholson was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison, and his sons, Tyrelle and Myrelle Lockett, were sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison each. The three men pleaded guilty last year to one count each of sex trafficking of a minor.

Prosecutors say the brothers solicited victims at malls in Chicago and northwest Indiana as well as over social media.

Court records say the men brought them to an abandoned house in the south suburbs, took provocative photos of them and coerced them into having their “skills tested” by having sex with the twins. The men kept all of the money the women received from clients.