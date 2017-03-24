Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Philadelphia

* The Bulls have won the last 12 games in this series, including both meetings in 2016-17. This is Chicago’s second-longest win streak against the 76ers in franchise history (16, January 17, 1994-November 1, 1997).

* The 76ers gave up 76 points in the paint in Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma City. That is tied for the second most allowed by any team in a game this season. It is also the most allowed by Philadelphia in a game since it gave up 80 points in the paint to the Suns, March 18, 2009.

* The Bulls, who are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, 1.0 game out of the final playoff spot, have the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the league (.401).

* Dario Saric and Joel Embiid played in 31 games together this season, with Saric averaging 8.8 points (36.2 FG%) and 5.5 rebounds per game in those contests. In his 40 games without Embiid, Saric is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds, while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.

* Nikola Mirotic went 12-for-15 (.800) from the field on Wednesday, recording a season-high 28 points. The Bulls have now won their last six games when Mirotic scores 20 or more points (4-0 in 2016-17).

* Jimmy Butler had 16 points and 12 assists in Wednesday’s win over the Pistons, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the field. It was first time in his career that Butler has shot 100 percent from the floor in a game (minimum 5 FGA).