× Strong thunderstorms northwest of Chicago in Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone Counties – nickel-sized hail possible

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OGLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB...WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT...

At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Lake Summerset to near

German Valley. Movement was east at 55 mph.

Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit,

Rockton, Genoa, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Poplar Grove, Byron, Cherry

Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Kirkland, Durand, Capron, Kingston,

Stillman Valley and Timberlane.

Current Metro Weather radar Mosaic…