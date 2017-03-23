× Strong thunderstorms in Lake, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties until 7:30PM CDT

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LAKE...EASTERN WINNEBAGO...MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT...

At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from South Beloit to near Cherry Valley. Movement

was east at 55 mph.

Dime to Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Beloit, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Loves

Park, Machesney Park, Lake Zurich, Round Lake, Wauconda, Fox Lake,

Barrington, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo,

Wonder Lake and Pistakee Highlands.

Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic..