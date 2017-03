LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears quarterback depth chart is growing.

According to multiple reports, Mark Sanchez has agreed to terms to come to Chicago.

Sanchez will be the fourth signal caller in the Bears QB room, joining starter Mike Glennon, Connor Shaw and David Fales.

The former first round pick completed just ten passes in two games last year for the Cowboys.

Since joining the league in 2009, Sanchez has thrown for more than 15,000 yards to go along with 86 touchdowns and 86 interceptions.