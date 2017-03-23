Repeatedly deported gang member accused of sexually assaulting 2-year-old

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Police say a member of the MS-13 street gang who had been deported from the U.S. four times stabbed two women and sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl in a New York City suburb.

Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, of Hempstead, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Thursday. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.

Alvarado-Ventura is accused of assaulting the child Tuesday while the girl’s mother was at work.

Prosecutors say he then stabbed a woman outside a bar early the following morning in a separate incident, and then stabbed the 2-year-old’s mother when she discovered the sexual assault.

Police say Alvarado-Ventura was deported to El Salvador four times between 2006 and 2011. It was not known when he returned to the United States. He faces life in prison.

