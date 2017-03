NEW LENOX, Ill. — Police in southwest suburban New Lenox are asking the public for help finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

50-year-old Nicole Homer has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She drives a tan colored 2001 Lexus-300.

The license plate is 138 -1397.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and dark boots when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Lenox police.