New look, new mission for Lincoln Park Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is expanding its urban conservation work.

The new Urban Wildlife Information Network will operate in partnership with institutions in seven cities, with more likely to join later in the year, officials said.

The program uses cameras and other instruments to better understand animal populations in urban areas and develop policy to help the animals and provide a better life for people living in those cities.

The zoo also has a new logo and a new slogan,"For wildlife. For all."