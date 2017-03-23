New exhibit – 12 years in the making – features amazing photos of changing glaciers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been 12 years in the making. That is how long environmental photographer and avid mountaineer James Balog has been watching, studying and photographing the rapid change of glaciers around the world.

Balog has in a stunning new exhibit open today at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The exhibit includes 12 years of photographs captured by 30 time-lapse cameras set around the world.

Experts say more than 90 percent of the world’s glaciers are in retreat.

Balog says the photos represent the three dimensional visual manifestation of what climate change is doing to our planet.

Chicago school kids today got a chance Thursday to meet the famed photographer, see the technology he’s used to capture the images and feel a real ice wall.

Scientists hoping to not only educate but inspire change in those who see what climate change can do.

More information:

Extreme Ice

Museum of Science & Industry

Through Early 2019

5700 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Msichicago.org